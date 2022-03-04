Have you ever just had one of those weeks where it seems like if it can go wrong, it will go wrong? Well, that was my husband and me last week. Overwhelming work schedules, intense rain on our backyard projects, and to beat it all we had a water leak that turned out to be a big job just to name a few mishaps.
I have to be honest; I didn’t do much cooking due to the water leak. I did run across a recipe online that was very simple, that could help curb my sweet tooth while trying to lose some weight to prepare for summer (and required no water.) I feel a bit silly sharing it with you because it is so simple. The ingredients are premade and require no effort what-so-ever, but some of you might find this refreshing.
Skinny Brownie Ice Cream
Ingredients: 1 pack of sugar free chocolate pudding, 3 Fiber One brownies, 1 tub of sugar free whipped cream.
Instructions: Pour the chocolate pudding mix in the whipped cream. Mix until fully combined. Break up 3 brownies into bit sized chunks. Mix into the whipped cream. Place into the freezer to harden. Enjoy all week long as a sweet treat for about 150 calories a serving.
