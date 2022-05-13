Residents of Paula Drive addressed the court about the county working to repair damage to the road caused by a slide and how that work is affecting their property at Tuesday’s meeting.
“When that first made it’s move was during one of our big weather events when we had a lot of stuff going on,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock said. “FEMA turned it down and we took it on ourselves to put in a tile to get the water out of the slide. We were prepared to come in and fix the whole thing. We cleared the brush and brought in Middlesboro’s bulldozer and we were going to dig and get into it and see how much we could do to fix it. But there was a situation where we were going to have to do a by-pass.
“It’s not a by-pass. It’s not a road. It’s our yard,” they responded.
Magistrate Terry Bailey said he had spoken to Wade Hoskins at the Road Department and he believed they could work during the day but keep one lane open in the evenings.
“What do we do on roads when there’s not a way to get around somebody’s house?” another Paula Drive resident asked. “Our yard is not a by-pass. It’s not a road, that’s my property.”
Brock said when they asked for work to stop they stopped.
The residents said that since the slide and work first started a few years ago they’ve had structural damage to their homes — bricks cracking and driveways breaking up.
“I’m not opposed to having traffic come through the by-pass if there was a specific time limit, say 10 days or 14 days, because there are about 20 houses up on the hill.”
They said the slide is still moving and causing damage on their property.
Brock said the slide was “impacting our road, too. It’s not our road making the slide.”
The residents said that until the road is fixed, they can’t fix their property.
Brock said the county was willing to go back and revisit the road and see if there was a way to fix it that would be amenable to everyone.
Bailey said he would set up a meeting with Hoskins and the residents on the site so they can come up with a plan to try and make repairs that everyone can agree with.
The court also heard from Nick Grubbs from the Department of Transportation who presented this year’s plan for the Rural and Secondary Road Program.
He said there were $227,000 in flex funds for county paving jobs and a carryover of $701,000 from last year along with $569,000 for state routes.
The state routes chosen for this year are Kentucky1344 from the one mile marker to 3.742 mile mark at a cost of $282,000 and the Brownies Creek section of Kentucky 987 from mile marker13.371 to 16.216 at a cost of $289,000.
Projects under contract from last year that are expected to be paved this summer include KY 988 from 0 to 1.717 miles, KY 1491 from 0 to 2.332 miles, KY 1630 from 0 to 1.30 miles and KY 3482 from 0 to 1.40 miles.
Higher volume routes under contract to be paved this summer include KY 66 from 17.9 to 18.4 miles near the Clay County line, KY 190 from 17.722 to 19..94, KY 987 from 10.85 to 13.37 and from 4.576 to 7.356 and KY 3502 in Middlesboro from 0 to 0.35 miles.
“We hade quite a bit more in Bell County this year, especially compared to last year,” he said.
When asked, Grubbs also said there were plans to repair a big sink hole on Old Pineville Pike.
“There was a old pipe that collapsed in there and we did an emergency request and got funding to cast and place a new core in that section,” he said. “It’s in the works to do and I would say we’ll be working on it within the next two months for sure.”
Brock thanked Grubbs for coming and answering the questions.
“We’re blessed here in Bell County, we’ve got a good state maintenance crew. You go to some of these other places and talk to my peers and they’ll tell you otherwise but we’re really blessed here top to bottom,” he said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting bids were opened for concrete, stone, tires, culverts, diesel and asphalt. Bids were received from Hinkle Stone, Willis Paving and Hincle Contracting for asphalt, Jones Oil was the only fuel bid and Brooks Tire was the only bid for tires and service.
The court gave Brock permission to award the bids after they have been reviewed to make sure they are all to the proper specifications.
In other business, the court:
— approved a resolution stating the Fiscal Court of Bell County fully supports the Kentucky Wildlands and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE in its application to the National Park Service for a National Heritage Area Designation and will participate actively through private and public partnerships where appropriate to achieve that end.
— approved a resolution adopting and approving the execution of a County Road Aid Coop Program Contract between the Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Depart of Rural and Municipal Aid, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, as provided in the Kentucky Revised Statutes, and accepting all roads and streets referred to therein as being a part of the County Road System.
— approved a resolution authorizing the Judge/Executive to make application for and, upon approval, to enter into an agreement with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS), to execute any documents which are deemed necessary by KOHS to facilitate and administer the project and to act as the authorized correspondent for this project. This resolution also establishes Procurement Policy for any KOHS approved project for the FY22 application cycle.
— accepted Roger D. Kidwell Road Extension into the Bell County Road System in District 1.
— changed the rate of pay for Animal Shelter employee David Mayberry to $8.00 per hour.
— accepted checks in the amount of $128,242.38 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $18,240.85 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
