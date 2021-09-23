Fall is officially here this week. I am more than ready for the best season of the year. It’s the time when friends and family seem to come together the most with all the reasons to celebrate—football games, holidays, the beautiful changing of the leaves, and so much more.’
I like to start each fall with a special recipe that you would only make this time of year. This week, I have discovered a great crockpot recipe that will provide some diversity to your weekly routine. I hope you enjoy.
Slow Cooker
Pasta e Fagioli
Ingredients: 1 dried pinto beans, 1 large diced red bell pepper, 1 diced onion, 8 oz diced bacon, 4 cups of water, 1 can crushed tomatoes, 1 tbsp tomato paste, 2 bay leaves, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp dried basil, ½ tsp dried thyme, parmesan rind, 1 cup small past shell of your choice.
Instructions: Begin by preparing the beans overnight by cleaning, covering and soaking overnight for at least 10 hours.
Drain the soaked beans and place in the crockpot along with all ingredients except for pasta. Stir and cook on high for 6 hours or low for 10.
When the crockpot ingredients are almost cooked, prepare the noodles according to the package directions and add to the mixture. Remove the parmesan rind and bay leaves before serving.
Top with shredded parmesan cheese and freshly chopped parsley and taste the flavors of fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.