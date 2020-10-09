I’ve been in the fall spirit for the past few weeks, and I know I have been sharing some fall like recipes, but I just can’t help myself! With my busy schedule, I’ll do any little thing I can to experience fall.
This week’s recipe is sure to be a hit. A coworker of mine showed it to me, so you all can thank Caterina Raby if you see her. She said she and her husband enjoy this fall treat, and she wasn’t lying!
If you aren’t the best cook but you want to bring something to the next bonfire or family get together, this is the recipe for you.
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Cake
Ingredients: 1 2/3 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 cup of packed brown sugar, 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder, 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice, ½ a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon of salt, ½ a cup of milk, 2/3 cup canned pure pumpkin, ¼ cup melted butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, halved pecans
Topping ingredients: ¾ cup packed brown sugar, 1 1/3 cup of boiling water
Instructions: Mix dry ingredients together in large bowl. Add milk, butter, and pumpkin. Mix together until thick batter is formed.
Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Pour the batter into the slow cooker. Top with halved pecans.
Microwave the 1 1/3 cup of water in a microwave safe dish. Once water is boiling hot add brown sugar, mix thoroughly. Pour liquid on top of batter in slow cooker.
Cook on low for 2 hours. A beautifully moist cake will form with a caramel sauce on the bottom. Serve with vanilla ice cream and you will have a dessert that will knock your socks off!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.