In case you didn’t know, Christmas is just a few short days away! I love this time of year because I feel like it is nonstop celebration. There are work celebrations, friend celebrations and family celebrations. While all of that is extremely fun, if you are a busy person, you can sometimes feel overwhelmed.
If you are like me and you’re always looking for a super simple dish to take to the next potluck, then you’re in luck.
Not only is this dish easy, but it is addicting and healthy, making it one of my all-time favorites.
Smashed Brussel Sprouts
Ingredients: 1 package of Brussel sprouts (around 40 sprouts), ¼ cup of olive oil, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon of dried oregano, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1/3 cup of shredded parmesan, salt and pepper.
Instructions: Place who Brussel sprouts in a steam pot on medium high heat. Steam for 15 minutes. Remove and place in a medium bowl.
Add olive oil and spices to the Brussel sprouts and mix thoroughly. Place on a baking sheet and smash the Brussel sprout with a glass. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and sprinkle on parmesan cheese.
Bake on 425 for 20 minutes and you have everyone’s new favorite side dish.
