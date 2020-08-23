Left to Right: On Tuesday, Middlesboro City Councilman Allan Farmer, Middlesboro Police Chief Mike Orr, Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson examined one of the respirators that the local Smithfield Foods donated to the Police Department recently.
featured
Smithfield Foods donates respirators to Middlesboro PD
- Photo courtesy Ray Welch
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LLMU Veterinary Students Recognized by OIE for Research on Animal Welfare During COVID-19
- Picture posted on social media leads to a theft arrest in Middlesboro
- Smithfield Foods donates respirators to Middlesboro PD
- Fried Chicken Tenders
- It’s Hot
- KHSAA Board of Control upholds decision to begin fall sports
- Family legacy carries on at Cawood Funeral Home
- Bell Board may move central office
Most Popular
Articles
- Pineville 5th grader Jayda Boateng competes in the Softball Youth All American Games
- Picture posted on social media leads to a theft arrest in Middlesboro
- Pineville Schools to open Sept. 1
- Bell Board may move central office
- Chamber moving back to historic Coal House
- Bell County School Board will have special called meeting Monday
- Bell County & Middlesboro Schools to start virtually Sept. 8
- Family legacy carries on at Cawood Funeral Home
- Bobcats getting ready for 2020 football season
- ARH Campus Health Center-Union College opens for students and community
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.