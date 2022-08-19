Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival Vice President/Bell County Tourism Director Jon Grace accepts a $5,000 check from Smithfield Middlesboro Plant Manager Steven Sharp. Smithfield is a Gold Level
Sponsor of the Fall Festival.
