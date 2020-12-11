Sonny Nichols, 59, of Miracle, KY passed away on December 6, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard. He was born in Pineville on April 18, 1961 a son of the late Claude and Rebecca Miracle Nichols. He had worked at odd jobs.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nichols and his sister, Rhonda Nichols.
Sonny is survived by his children, Sonny Nichols, Jr., Josh Nichols, Kristy Nichols and LeeAnna Nichols; grandchildren, Hallie Nichols, Jace Nichols, Mollie Nichols, Lillie Nichols, Nathan Nichols, Brylen Nichols, Bentlee Webb and Octavia Webb; brother, Donnie Nichols; companion and caregiver, Shirley Cupp and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Hickory Flat Cemetery in Dorton Branch with Rev. Clarence Ramsey presiding. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Nichols Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the register book at www.arnettsteele.com.
