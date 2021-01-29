Sonny Short of Middlesboro, KY passed away on January 23, 2021 at Middlesboro ARH. He was born on May 6, 1951 in Pound, VA. He came to Middlesboro, KY at the age of 16 for work and studies at Job Corp and he met the love of his life Linda Minton Short. They were married when he turned 18 and started their family. He was proud to be a member of the Church of the First Born since the early 70’s. He was also a proud member of the UMWA. He spent the bigger part of his years as a coal miner for Consolidated Coal Company. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, and great grandfather and loved his family more than anything.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gertrude Short and Sam and Louella Minton. Siblings, Pauline (Ronnie) Kirk, Edsel (Nina) Potter, Willard (Maona) Minton, Madeline Minton, Ellen (R.E.) Shackleford, Ronnie Minton and Special little great grandson Colton Reid Lawson.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Linda Minton Short, daughter Sonya (Bo) Brown, two sons, William (Tina) Short, and Ray Short. Grandchildren Jessica Brown (Cory Lawson), Chris (Lauren) Short, Brad (Gabby) Short, Haylee Emma Bray, and Noah Haynes. Great grandchildren, Brayden Fultz, Addison Singleton, Corbyn Lawson, and Grayson Short. Siblings Billie Jean (David) Cantrell, Theodore Potter, Betty (Stewart) Baker, Jerry (Maria) Short, Kelly (Robin) Short, Pauline Givens, Joyce Thacker, Wilburn (Marleen) Minton, Melissa Minton and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be posted as soon as they become available.
Pallbearers will be Chris Short, Brad Short, Cory Lawson, Josh Smith, Danny Givens and James Barnett.
Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
