I started a major cooking journey this year. Jake has told me several times to share the experience and recipes with my column audience, but I was worried it wasn’t relatable to most people.
If you have ever had anything made with sourdough you either love it or hate it. It has a very distinct taste, but with that taste comes benefits for your gut health. When you make your own sourdough starter, It learns it’s environment and becomes filled with healthy bacteria and yeasts that your body needs. If you like to bake, sourdough takes the place of packaged yeast to make things rise and is more easily digestable. Maybe I’ll explain how to make a sourdough starter in another article, but today I am going to share a yummy recipe using sourdough.
Sourdough Blueberry Muffins
Ingredients: Muffins- 2 cups AP flour, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 tsp baking powder, ½ tsp baking soda, ½ tsp salt, 1 tbsp corn startch, juice of half a lemon, 1 cup of blue berries, 1 stick of melted butter, 2 eggs, ¾ cup of sourdough starter, 1/3 cup of milk, 1 tsp vanilla extract
Crumble- 3 tbsp melted butter, ½ cup granulated sugar, ½ cup of flour
Instructions: Preheat oven to 350. Mix together dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add blueberries to coat to insure they do not sink to the bottom of the muffins. Mix together wet ingredients in a separate bowl until combined. Add dry ingredients to we ingredients and combine.
Grease a 12-count muffin tin. Add muffin mixture to tin, filling each spot to the top.
To make the crumble, mix melted butter, flour and sugar with a fork until a crumble forms. Sprinkle on crumble on top of muffins covering completely.
Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.