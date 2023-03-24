John Phillip Sousa is called “The King of the March”. But he is not “The March King”. Other people and events contend for the royalty designation in this month. At first glance, the month of March does not seem remarkable. If climate change cooperates we slide from Winter into Spring every year. However, when we take a closer look, things get interesting. One of the most famous quotations from Shakespeare comes from “Julius Caesar”. A blind beggar/prophet warns him to “Beware the Ides of March”. Caesar does not heed the warning and is assassinated by his best friend, Brutus. His last words in Latin are also famous, “Ettu, Brutu”. In old Roman times, “ides” simply meant the middle of the month.
On March 20, we rarely remember the other prophecy/prediction. That wise and powerful animal, the Groundhog, predicted something for these last six weeks of winter, but I can’t remember what it was. In churches, the First day of Spring has great importance. Easter is determined as the first Sunday, after the first full moon, after the first day of Spring. This year Easter is April 11. It can be a little disconcerting to realize that the most important day of the year for Christians – the celebration of the Resurrection, of Christ coming out of the tomb and conquering death -is determined by astrology, pagan rites of Spring, and moon movements.
But I am getting ahead of myself. Seventeen comes before twenty.
Saint Patrick’s Day has been transformed from a local religious festival in Ireland, to a celebration of all things Irish here in America: Wear green or get pinched in school, shamrocks, little elves, corned beef and cabbage, parades. The song I love best is, “When Irish eyes are smiling” with “Danny Boy” coming in a close second. In Irish folklore and myth, Patrick works miracles, especially by driving all the snakes out of the country.
The celebrations to honor Saint Pattty are a bit inconsistent. More than one wandering miracle working monk lived those thousand years ago. Historical research suggests there were at least five and the most famous of them was not Irish. He was from England.
As we can see, March has many religious festivals and celebrations. Some started in churches and “went commercial”. The Easter Bunny and friends and colored eggs are a good example, but I’ll leave that topic for April. One big time March event has not followed that pattern. It started as secular sports competitions and has grown into a major American religion. Of course, it’s March Madness and the worship of the Great God Roundball. True believers live and die by the scores of the NCAA tournament. With this religion, nobody has to “go to church”. The gods come to you in magic electriconic pieces. They come to life on your home altar – your TV. It’s the best religion ever invented. Just sit in your home pew and watch. No commitment is necessary. Let us praise the gods – go Big Blue!
