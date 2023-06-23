Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and UT Medical Center are teaming up for a Medical Career Fair on the Middlesboro Campus Wednesday, June 28, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This event will help current and prospective students, as well as graduates, learn more about health care careers and job opportunities.
“We are pleased to partner with the folks at UT Medical Center to help our students make smart decisions,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “As a college, we strive to stay responsive to local business and industry while staying student-focused, and this career fair is one more way that we can do that.”
According to Dr. Adams, this event is the first the College has held in partnership with UT Medical Center.
