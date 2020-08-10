Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) is pleased to announce its President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. This list distinguishes Southeast students from all five campuses who were enrolled full time in college-level coursework and who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
“Earning a perfect average is an accomplishment under any circumstances,” said Southeast President Vic Adams, “but these students were able to do so despite the disruption caused by the pandemic. That shows what we’ve always known—our Southeastern Kentucky students are hardworking and resilient.”
Adam Lee Abraham
Megan Danielle Adams
Rebecca Ann Adams
Ethan David Anderson
Solomon Silas Andres
Kathryn Paige Bailey
Malcolm Mackenzie Bailey
Stephen Tyler Baker
Corey Aaron Begley
Lindsay Brooke Bentley
Julia Elizabeth Birman
Brandy Nicole Blair
Leanna Michelle Boggs
Hope Destiny Brewer
Adam David Brewer
Elizabeth Brock
Crystal Marie Brown
Robert Brown
Lance Carl Burgess
Bradley James Lamar Burkhart
Logan M. Carroll
Deborah Leigh Chapman
Jason Tyler Clem
Brooklyn Paige Collins
Dacey Cornett
Kaytlin M. Cornett
Patricia R. Cornette
Ashley Renae Crumley
Jonathan K. Daniels
Rhonda Dean
Tracy Wade Dixon
Shelly Lea Ealy
Raymond Harvey Eldridge
Jonathan Mervin Eldridge
Mitchell Chase Elliott
John Garrison
Larkin Alexander Goode
Genia Laquida Goodin
Lillie Ann N. Green
Aaron Zachary Green
Heather Cheyenne Hash
Destanie Cathy Marie Hatmaker
Ashley B. Hawkins
William Justin Hoskins
Courtney Huff
Katelyn M. Johnson
Jessica Leeann Johnson
Samantha Brooke Jones
Ashlyn Brook Jones
Madison Brooke Keaton
Luke Dalton Keck
John Floyd Keener
Madison C. Kelly
Joshua Gregory Isaac Knuckles
Kesia Makayla Krangar
Sarah Faith Lambdin
James Jeremiah Leach
Heather Nicole Lind
Megan Lynn McKnight
Bo J. Meade
Erica Dawn Meyers
Reanna N. Middleton
Kimberly Annette Miller
Bethanie Elayne Monroe
Canon Moore
Taylor L. Moyers
Emersyn L. Noah
Tommy W. North
Camerynn Mackynzee Owens
Cassidy Mariah Pendleton
Martha Destiny Leanne Polly
Allison Montana Posner
Marlena Maye Powers
Bryce Rains-Lawson
Michele Christina Rapier
James Grant Robinette
Frank Walton Robinette
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Brianna Roque-Sosa
Breaunna Hope Rose
Kylie Anna Royce
Tabitha Rachelle Sage
Heather Rosalee Saylor
Danessa B. Saylor
Gavin Sexton
Katelynn N. Sizemore
Alexandria Hope Slone
Howard David Smith
Dylan Matthew Smith
Taylor Brianne Smith
John B. Swanson
Hannah Rose Thomas
Angela R. Trent
Robin Michael Turley
Brenna Lynn Voges
Christopher Walker
Rachel Lynn Wheeler
Kaitlynn Mackenzie Whitaker
Victoria Bethsheba Wilson
Larisa J. Wolford
Katie Leeann Young
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.