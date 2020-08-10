President_List_Graphic_a

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) is pleased to announce its President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. This list distinguishes Southeast students from all five campuses who were enrolled full time in college-level coursework and who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

“Earning a perfect average is an accomplishment under any circumstances,” said Southeast President Vic Adams, “but these students were able to do so despite the disruption caused by the pandemic. That shows what we’ve always known—our Southeastern Kentucky students are hardworking and resilient.”

Adam Lee Abraham

Megan Danielle Adams

Rebecca Ann Adams

Ethan David Anderson

Solomon Silas Andres

Kathryn Paige Bailey

Malcolm Mackenzie Bailey

Stephen Tyler Baker

Corey Aaron Begley

Lindsay Brooke  Bentley

Julia Elizabeth Birman

Brandy  Nicole Blair

Leanna Michelle Boggs

Hope Destiny Brewer

Adam David Brewer

Elizabeth Brock

Crystal Marie Brown

Robert Brown

Lance Carl Burgess

Bradley  James Lamar Burkhart

Logan M. Carroll

Deborah Leigh Chapman

Jason Tyler Clem

Brooklyn Paige Collins

Dacey Cornett

Kaytlin M. Cornett

Patricia R. Cornette

Ashley Renae Crumley

Jonathan K. Daniels

Rhonda  Dean

Tracy Wade Dixon

Shelly Lea Ealy

Raymond Harvey Eldridge

Jonathan Mervin Eldridge

Mitchell Chase Elliott

John Garrison

Larkin Alexander Goode

Genia Laquida Goodin

Lillie Ann N. Green

Aaron Zachary Green

Heather Cheyenne Hash

Destanie Cathy Marie Hatmaker

Ashley B. Hawkins

William Justin Hoskins

Courtney Huff

Katelyn  M. Johnson

Jessica Leeann Johnson

Samantha Brooke Jones

Ashlyn Brook Jones

Madison Brooke Keaton

Luke Dalton Keck

John Floyd Keener

Madison C. Kelly

Joshua Gregory Isaac Knuckles

Kesia Makayla Krangar

Sarah Faith Lambdin

James Jeremiah Leach

Heather Nicole Lind

Megan Lynn McKnight

Bo J. Meade

Erica Dawn Meyers

Reanna N. Middleton

Kimberly Annette Miller

Bethanie Elayne  Monroe

Canon Moore

Taylor L. Moyers

Emersyn L. Noah

Tommy W. North

Camerynn Mackynzee Owens

Cassidy Mariah Pendleton

Martha Destiny Leanne Polly

Allison Montana Posner

Marlena Maye Powers

Bryce Rains-Lawson

Michele Christina Rapier

James Grant Robinette

Frank Walton Robinette

Emmanuel Rodriguez

Brianna Roque-Sosa

Breaunna Hope Rose

Kylie Anna Royce

Tabitha Rachelle Sage

Heather Rosalee Saylor

Danessa B. Saylor

Gavin Sexton

Katelynn N. Sizemore

Alexandria Hope Slone

Howard David Smith

Dylan Matthew Smith

Taylor Brianne Smith

John B. Swanson

Hannah Rose Thomas

Angela R. Trent

Robin Michael Turley

Brenna Lynn Voges

Christopher Walker

Rachel Lynn Wheeler

Kaitlynn Mackenzie Whitaker

Victoria Bethsheba Wilson

Larisa J. Wolford

Katie Leeann Young

