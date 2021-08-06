Southeast Community & Technical College hosted an open house Tuesday at their Middlesbor Campus. Representatives from the school’s various departments were set up at tables to share information and hand out bags, T-Shirts and other items to their visitors. In addition there was a bouncy house set up for children to enjoy and food truck on hand to provide lunch.
