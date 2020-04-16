Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) has named its Students of the Month for March 2020.
On the Pineville Campus, Respiratory Care student Taylor Smith is passionate about her chosen field.
“I chose respiratory because I love to give back to the community! I am compassionate in helping those who are in need, especially in a time like now,” she said.
Middlesboro’s Justin Hoskins was also laid off from his mining job. He is a sophomore who plans to become a teacher, and he says he chose Southeast because it was important to stay close to home.
Also selected as March Students of the Month:
• Courtney Ritchie, Whitesburg Campus
• Jonathan Holbrook, Harlan Campus
• Sheyanna Gladson, Cumberland Campus
