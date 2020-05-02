Shawn Rigney, a 2018 graduate of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Respiratory Care program, serves others as a registered
respiratory therapist at Harlan ARH.
He says among the benefits of attending Southeast are accessibility and a quality faculty.
“The faculty and staff are very friendly and willing to help in any way they can. Not only will they go above and beyond to help you in your educational endeavors, they’re always there to encourage you to reach your goals. Southeast faculty are very knowledgeable and will go that extra mile to teach and tutor students on many different levels,” he said.
Shawn says that his education at Southeast prepared him well for the current health crisis: “The skills I acquired at Southeast have equipped me to treat the symptoms brought on by COVID-19. I am confident in my education and skills in ventilator management.”
“We are very proud of Shawn and all of our graduates who are serving on the front lines during this pandemic,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “He is also one of our clinical instructors, and our students are fortunate to have someone of his caliber to help them gain hands-on experience.”
Of his job, Shawn said, “The thing I enjoy most is caring for people, not only their physical needs, but to offer friendly, emotional, and spiritual support. I enjoy seeing people smile.”
According to Dr. Adams, Shawn is a “Real World Hero.” He said, “Shawn came to us after being laid off from the coal mines, and he has a wealth of life experience to enrich his education and more recent experience in healthcare. Thanks to professionals like Shawn Rigney, our communities are a safer and more compassionate place.”
