Southeast Nursing Students

A few of Southeast’s 2020 Nursing graduates delivered a unified message while staying healthy at home.

CUMBERLAND — In lieu of its traditional May graduation ceremony, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) will use video technology to spotlight its 2020 graduates.

In this brief video, Southeast President Vic Adams will deliver a congratulatory speech, and photos of graduating students will be featured.

“Graduation is an important rite of passage,” said Dr. Adams. “We are all sad that we cannot hold a traditional ceremony—congregating amid the COVID-19 pandemic is still too dangerous. However, we are thankful that we live in a time with the advanced technology to give our graduates an alternative. They certainly deserve this recognition.”

According to Adams, the college plans to reschedule its May graduation in the months prior to December 2020.

Southeast’s graduation video will be available for viewing in late May on the College and SKCTC President’s Facebook pages.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you