Middlesboro — Officials from Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) announce that after Thanksgiving, the College will offer its course delivery and student services remotely.
“We will continue to be fully operational,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “We have provided our students and prospective students with list of contacts so that they will be able to easily reach out to staff in admissions, registration, financial aid, business services, and advising.”
According to Adams, students may continue to register for winter and spring semesters. Not only will staff be available through email and phone, but they will also offer students the opportunity to meet “face-to-face” via MSTeams.
“This is our new normal,” said Dr. Adams, “And I am grateful that we have the means to continue building better lives throughout our region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.