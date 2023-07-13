Bell County Circuit Court Judge Robert Constanzo announced last month that he will be retiring effective August 3rd. County Clerk Debbie Gambrel said a special election to fill the remaining seven years of his term will be added to the ballot for this November’s election.
Anyone interested in running for the seat will have to file with the Secretary of State’s Office and they will be accepting filing forms starting on August 3 until 4 p.m. on August 8.
To qualify as Bell County Circuit Court Judge you must be a licensed attorney for at least eight years and licensed to practice law in Kentucky, be a citizen of the United States as well as a resident of Kentucky and Bell County for at least the last two years.
Gambrel said anyone with further questions should contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 502-564-3490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.