At Tuesday’s Bell County Fiscal Court meeting Magistrate Eddie Saylor said he had heard that Spectrum was closing their Middlesboro office on April 1 and asked if the court could send a letter to Spectrum voicing their displeasure at closing.
Judge Executive Albey Brock agreed to send the letter, but cautioned that wouldn’t make a difference.
“Spectrum is going to do what they want to do. It’s just like if McDonald’s decided they were going to shut down today — I’m not going to get my sausage biscuit in the morning no matter how bad I hate it,” he said.
During a lengthy discussion, Brock explained that the franchise fee the county collects from Spectrum doesn’t give them any control over how the company operates in the county.
“When the federal government deregulated cable they said you’re going to pay the locality a fee to operate there,” he said. “The franchise fee doesn’t mean a thing. If we say: ‘No, you don’t get a franchise agreement.’ All that means is we don’t get that money.”
Also during the audience participation portion of the meeting, Saylor asked if any progress had been made working with the 109 Board to cut garbage collection fees to small churches who produce little to no garbage.
“From looking at the data they gave us it appears that it’s a break-even proposition. If they give away that service they’re going to have to raise it on everybody else,” Brock said.
Also, work continues to be done on road slides in the county. The contractor was working at Vista Venado on this week, once that project is completed they will be going to Balkan and Rose Road.
Brock said the Wildlife Center officials have given their contractor permission to proceed. Hacker Brothers of London is the contractor and they are expected to re-start construction at site any day now.
“That’s not heresy, I’ve a copy of the letter they sent the contractor,” he said.
Currently the Fiscal Court meetings are closed to the public, but are broadcasted live on the WRIL Facebook page by Brian O’Brien. Questions from the public can be sent directly through that feed and are answered live. The meetings archive on the WRIL Facebook page and DVD copies of the meetings are available via a written request to the Fiscal Court office.
“We try to make these meetings as transparent as possible. We are closing in on the end being in sight for the pandemic so we can go back to doing things normal. I think some good things have come out it like people being able to engage with us on Facebook. That’s a positive thing and I’m trying to concentrate on the positive,” Brock said.
“To get back to normal people have got to get vaccinated. I want to encourage everybody to do that. I know there’s some apprehension with some folks about doing, but that’s how we get through this. We get everybody vaccinated and we get back to going to ballgames and concerts and sitting close to each other and hugging each other at church.”
The court also approved an Emergency Management Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement between Bell, Harlan and Lee counties for assistance in flood recovery.
“With all of the flooding that occurred to our north, our neighbors basically got bombed. Some of the pictures that I think we’ve all seen of Beatyville under water reminded me of the pictures we see from 1977 here in Pineville and we all know what kind of a hardship that was on the community,” Brock said. “I reached out and found out the Lee County was probably hit the hardest as far as road damage and need. We reached out to their judge and we were able to send a couple of guys up there to work Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Harlan County and Wolfe County also sent crews to help and it really was a blessing.”
The mutual aid agreement will allow the county to be reimbursed through FEMA for the work done in Lee County. The Harlan County agreement was just updated to cover this year.
In other business, the court:
— accepted 2020 annual settlement and excess fees in the amount of $130,000 from Debbie Gambrel, Bell County Clerk (subject to audit)
— approved the 2020 4th quarter fee account report and 2021 amended fee account budget from Debbie Gambrel, Bell County Clerk
—approved Emergency Budget Amendment #2 for COVID-19 Relief Funds
— hired Jacob Dye, Matthew Bowlin and Bobbie Waldroop as part-time deputy jailers
— changed the rate of pay for James Leach
— accepted checks in the amount of $107,464.14 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $12,912.62 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
