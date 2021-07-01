A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the new splash pad at Lincoln Park in Middlesboro. Above: Bell County Chamber of Commerce director Sheila Durham and City Parks & Rec chair Boone Bowling were joined by several members of the Street Department and Water Service employees at the ribbon cutting.
The Splash Pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Construction of the pad was funded through a grant and Water Service Corporation of Kentucky is donating all of the water used at the park.
“We were very fortunate to have everyone work so hard to make this happen,” Bowling said. “We had some of our guys in the city donate their time to help this come together. We’re very thankful to have it and it’s going to be great for the kids this summer.”
