Due to the Corona Virus epidemic, the 24 th Golden Family reunion will be CANCELLED this year. It was scheduled to happen the last weekend in April. The next reunion will be happening April 23-25, 2021, God willing.
Please stay in touch with and supportive of one another during this time of isolation. Many are all alone with the only communication being a phone call or letter/card in the mail. It’s important that we lift each other up and care for our GREAT family and those friends who are family too!
Please visit the Facebook groups called: Golden Family - Musical Talent, The Golden Family and Stephen Golden Family Reunion. These group pages have gotten a lot of attention and are attracting a lot of our family, who did not know about the reunion. Most recently a lot of family off the Winnie Golden line were found on a new group I created called Mills - Baker History in Knox County. Check out these pages, plus you will meet more family! These pages can help us do an on line gathering for 2020!
Plus, Updates are still being posted to https://sites.google.com/site/carolgoldenfamilyhistory/ including old newsletters with pictures from past reunions...please check it out.
Pictures are from all who gathered in 2019. I sure enjoyed seeing everyone and look forward to our next get together!
Love each and every one of you and look forward to the Spring Rendezvous in 2021!
— Carol Golden
Family Historian
contact at (865) 376-7141
