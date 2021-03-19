Sometime around the year 450, a Roman-English boy got captured by pirates and taken to Ireland as a slave. Six years later (Ex. 21:2) he returned to England. On the journey home, he experienced a religious crisis and converted to Christianity with the mission to go back and save the heathen Irish (Acts 9:3-8).
He normally used the Latin name “Patridus” claiming to be the patriarch of all his churches in Ireland. Some Christian churches were already there, but he founded “his” groups. Tradition says he sometimes called himself “Magnus”, meaning “successful’ and “god of war”. He was also called “Cathirthrecus” which means he served four houses of Druids. We know him as Patrick. It took over two hundred years, but by the 650’s tradition had made him into St. Patrick. He never was formally canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.
A traditional painting shows him holding some shamrocks. According to the legend, he used the three-leafed plant to illustrate the doctrine of The Trinity; Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. In Irish polytheistic beliefs at that time, it would not have been a strange and foreign teaching. The Celts already had many gods in their beliefs and some of them were three-part or three-sided. (Enjoy your green shamrock sugar cookie anyway, whether it is pagan or Christian).
When I was 8, I can remember seeing a picture of St. Patrick driving the snakes out of Ireland. He had a whip of some sort and was driving them like a herd of pigs over a cliff and into the sea. I think it was meant to mean that since St. Patrick had made Ireland snake-free, it would be like The Garden of Eden without the serpent. It makes a wonderful story, except for one fact. There were no snakes in Ireland for him to drive out. Ten thousand years ago, in the last Ice Age, the glaciers covered all of Ireland. Climate change drove the snakes out.
St Patrick also had a magic staff. He did signs and wonders with it just like Moses and Aaron did when they were trying to get Pharaoh to free the Hebrew people from slavery. Once he stuck it in the ground and it grew into a mighty oak tree that tourists go and gawk at today.
As in most religions, tradition becomes truth and is taught to the children as real history. A common Irish folk song does this. When you grew up singing the following song, you knew just how things happened:
“St. Patrick was a gentleman, built his church in Dublin town. Father was a Gallagher, mother was a Grady, aunt an O’Shaughnessy, uncle a Brady. On top of a big high hill, Patrick preached a sermon. He drove the frogs into the bogs, and banished all the vermin. He put his big fore-foot down, and murdered them in clusters. The frogs went hop, the toads went plop, slapdash into the water. And the snakes committed suicide to save themselves from slaughter. So, success to bold St. Patrick’s fist. He was a saint so clever. He gave the snakes an awful twist, and banished them forever.” (Find more versions on-line at: “St. Patrick was a gentleman”.)
