The Fourth Grade teacher took his class to the Planetarium in Richmond for it’s annual Christmas Star program. Carl wanted to see shooting stars, comets, and galactic wars. The baby, angels, and star-gazing magicians didn’t interest him. In the entrance room, he did get some motion in the sky.
A large glowing ball, the Sun, hung from the ceiling. The planets hung from wires and moved in tracks to simulate their orbits. Mercury sped around the Sun, while far out Pluto cruised along at a more gentler speed. The teacher said, “Earth is the third planet out. Today is Winter Solstice. Earth has come as far in its orbit as it can get from the Sun and is starting back up the other side.”
Carl interrupted, “What’s a Solstice?”
“We know that sol-ar power is sun power, so sol-stice has something to do with the sun. It’s your homework to find out what it means.”
“I have another question. Right now, we are riding on planet Earth as it changes direction and goes back. How does it know to do that? Up there in the ceiling it’s in a track. Are we on some invisible wire that God moves? Why don’t we just keep on going out to real space adventures?”
“Carl, it might get a little chilly if we flew off away from the Sun. We make the turn because of gravity. It’s like a galactic war. Earth was a piece of rock shooting through space and the Sun captured it. It wanted to eat us up, but we have enough rocket fuel to keep away, but not to get away. It’s been a tug-of-war
ever since.”
Carl Said, “How do we know if we have made it this time?”
“We won’t know for two weeks because the amount of sunshine stays the same. By January 6 we start getting more sunshine, so we know we’ve made it. It confuses people. They say, ‘We are now in the cold, dark days of Winter.’ They get depressed. That’s backwards. We are now on the straight-a-way, like at Daytona, and hurtling to life and light.”
Carl said, “You lost me teacher. The doors have opened. It’s time for the star show.”
Carl settled into his reclining seat. The room lights dimmed and the heavens sparkled into life overhead. The astronomer shined his red laser beam on a bright object moving through the sky. He said, “We can figure out when Jesus was born by our computers being able to track planets in their orbits back in time. The only bright object in the sky 2000 years ago was not a star.” He skimmed his laser beam. “These three planets lined up with each other.” The room lit up with an explosive light. “The Star of Bethlehem was not a star, but three planets. It happened in 4 BC. Merry Christmas.”
On the way to the parking lot, Carl suddenly stopped and exclaimed, “4 BC! That means Jesus was born four years before his birthday, or else he was four when he was born!”
