The Pineville School Board wrapped up a few loose ends from the ending of this school year and made some preparations for next year at their regular meeting on Monday.
PHS raduation will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the new gym with Preschool and Kindergarten holding their graduation ceremonies at 10 and noon, respectively on Thursday. Friday is Closing Day and Superintendent Russell Thompson invited any interested board members to join him for the annual breakfast with the school staff in the Commons.
Principal Catrina McDermott said the prom held at the Old Church in Cumberland Gap went great.
“It’s great venue. I was apprehensive, but it was probably the least stressful prom that I’ve been to,” she said.
No action was taken on the sports complex project, but Thompson said the project has been pushed back.
“The start date for the project has been moved back to November, after this football season. We will be playing football on the grass field this season,” he said. “A decision hasn’t been made yet on whether we’ll have to re-bid it or negotiate with the contractor. Because the start date has been moved back we don’t have to make that decision just yet.”
Thompson also reported that the GEAR-UP Summer Camp will be June 19-23.
The board approved the 2023-24 Cumberland River Behavioral Health agreement and the 2023-24 KEDC Agreement.
They voted to keep their liability, fleet and property insurance with Liberty and switch their Workers’ Comp insurance to Clear Path due to a $4,000 savings.
A FEMA resolution was approved that will help Pineville Independent be eligible for up to $58,000 from FEMA for damage done during the flooding in March of 2022.
The board tabled a vote on the 2023-24 Salary Schedules. They asked Thompson to look into what neighboring districts are paying for custodians and IT workers to see if Pineville needs to raise the pay rate for those positions to be more competitive.
It was also agreed on to start holding the regular board meetings at 4:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
