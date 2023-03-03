Vaping has become a huge problem for schools all across the country and how prevalent the issue is locally was highlighted when eight kids from three different schools in Knox County recently suffered serious problems after using vape.
Bell County superintendent Tom Gambrel, Pineville superintendent Russell Thompson and Middlesboro superintendent Waylon Allen have come together to write an open letter, asking local businesses to move vaping products behind the counter and be more careful about selling those products to minors.
“We have a significant number of students that are caught weekly with vapes,” Gambrel said. “The most alarming part of it is the number that we find that contain THC. With that students are being suspended for a lengthy time because of the criminal aspect of it. How the kids are accessing it is alarming. We hear stories from children that they can buy it at small stores.”
Allen said the number of school-aged children vaping has increased significantly in recent years.
“The popularity of vaping amongst school aged children has increased significantly over the past few years. Students often are unsure of the substances in the vapes which is very concerning,” he said. “We urge parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping and the risks involved.”
Thompson said vaping was a problem for Pineville Schools, just like all schools across the state.
“We have a united approach to try and solve this great problem that we have in all of the schools throughout the state of Kentucky. I appreciate all of the superintendents working together — it’s really good that we’re coming together to try to solve this problem,” he said. “We’re asking the community for their support because of the negative impact that vaping is having on these kids. We as kthat everybody please try to guide these kids in the right direction, support our schools, support our students and try to do the right thing.”
Gambrel said he appreciated the local superintendents working together to try and solve the problem.
“I appreciate Mr. Allen and Mr. Thompson joining us in delivering this message to our community and our businesses that sell vape. We really need their help and we’re asking for it at this point. We’re asking them to help us keep this out of the hands of children,” he said.
“The scariest part of all of it is that you don’t know what is in those things and some of our kids have suspected fentanyl. The dosage on that is so small for it would take to kill someone. We just want our children safe. We don’t yet know the long-term effects of vaping. It can’t be good for you, it’s chemicals that you put in your lungs and it’s just not a good practice. We’re trying to save our children’s health and have them be able to come to school.”
