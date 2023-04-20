I feel like it has been a very long time since I have shared a recipe for a drink rather than food. This time of year there are so many wedding showers, baby showers, birthday parties and other family gatherings that are the perfect setting for a special drink. Personally, I love the sorbet punch that is at most events, but if you are looking for something different, this recipe is for you.
Strawberry Lemon
Basil Spritzer
Ingredients:1-pound strawberries, 1 lemon, ¼ cup of water, ½ cup basil leaves, 1 cup sugar, 1 bottle carbonated water.
Instructions: Place strawberries in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour Juice into a measuring cup through a strainer to catch the seeds.
Add strawberry juice, lemon juice, plain water, basil leaves, and sugar to a saucepan. Heat over medium high until boiling. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow liquid to cool. Pour syrup through a sieve into a pitcher that you will serve it from.
To serve, fill an 8 oz glass to the top with ice. Pour 2 table spoons of the syrup in the glass, followed by the carbonated water and stir. Garnish with a basil leaf.
