Strawberry season is one of my favorite times of year. Seeing the line at the Bishop’s stand is so exciting. I often wonder what all the people in line will make with the strawberries or if they will just eat the whole bucket plain.
I for one do a little of both. So far this year, I have made strawberry lemon blondies and strawberry muffins. Both were so good I thought I would share at least one recipe with you.
Strawberry Muffins
Ingredients: 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries, 1 cup of sugar, ½ cup of butter browned, 1 cup plain Greek yogurt, ½ cup whole milk, 1 tsp salt, 2 tsp vanilla, 2 cups of flour, 1 tsp baking powder, ½ tsp baking soda.
Instructions: Preheat oven to 350. Brown butter in a small pot on the stove. Once the butter is browned, pour into a large mixing bowl. Allow butter to slightly cool.
To the butter add sugar, salt, vanilla, yogurt, and milk. Mix until thoroughly combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix again until combined
Sprinkle 1 tbsp of flour over the strawberries to prevent them from sinking to the bottom of the mix. Add strawberries to the batter and gently combine.
Use muffin liners or grease a muffin tin and add the batter to each cup ¾ of the way full. Bake for 22 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.