The Bell County School Board took time to honor several students who placed at recent regional and state competitions at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We continue to prove that we can compete with anybody in the world — not just Kentucky or the United States. We compete on a world level with anybody and we’ve got some fantastic coaches and sponsors that make this possible for our students,” Superintendent Tom Gambrel said. “They do it because they love your children and they want to see them be successful and it’s very much appreciated.”
Those recognized included:
Right Fork students Anna Caldwell, Kearsten Brock and Alexis Burchett, who advanced to state in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP). Burchett was also recognized for advancing to the state National History Day competition.
Bell Central student Kharis Johnson placed fifth in Math in the Elementary Academic Team Regional competition.
Frakes students Laiken Hammontree, Kaiti Hammontree, Dylan Hatfield and Tyson Jones for placing third in the National History Day state competition and advancing to Nationals.
Several Page students did well at the National History Day state competition. Connor Stigal placed first in Elementary Documentary; Zara Stewart placed first in Elementary Performance; Lucas Brummett, Connor Goodin and Dylan Young placed first in Group Exhibit and received the Outstanding 19th Century Project award; Briar Baker and Sydney Young placed first in Junior Performance; Selena Johnson and Emily Sexton placed second in Group Exhibit; and Rylee Fuson, Savannah Frye, Sawyer Frye and Rayawnna Holland placed first in Group Exhibit and had their project selected to be showcased at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
Page’s Elementary Academic Team of Connor Goodin, Dylan Young, Zara Stewart, Connor Stigal and Mason Cornett was the District and Regional runners up, placed first in Quick Recall, won the Sportsmanship Award and placed third overall. Goodin also placed first in the District in Science and Social Studies and third in the Region in Social Studies. Stewart placed first in District and third in Region in Language Arts and Arts & Humanities.
Page students Adyson Scott, Paisleigh Wilson, Cami Brock, Kinley Miracle, Jacob Grubbs, Jacob Allen, Reagan Fuson, Alexis Ellison, Briar Baker and Sidney Young advanced to state in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP).
In other business, the board:
— approved a funding request for the Yellow Creek Elementary and Junior Beta Club to go to their nation competitions.
— awarded bids for maintenance, building materials, custodial supplies, pictures, yearbooks, concession items, school and office furniture, instructional and office supplies, soft drinks, tranportation supplies and spot quotes on fuel.
— awarded bids for Food Service for dairy , meat, grains, food supplies, drinks, small equipment and pest control.
— kept the start and end times for the school day the same as last year.
— and received a legislative update from Sen. Johnnie Turner on the new laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session that could affect schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.