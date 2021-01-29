2021 looks to be a year of stability and growth for the Pineville Community Health Center as CEO Terry Nichols says the hospital has turned the corner from “survival mode” and entered into “success mode.”
Back on August 14, 2020 the Pineville Community Health Center Association — a non-profit organization formed by hospital board — took over complete ownership of the hospital and all of its properties. This was a major step in PCHC overcoming a recent history that included several ownership changes and bankruptcy that almost saw the hospital close for good in 2019.
First the City of Pineville and then First State Bank of the Southeast stepped in then to keep things running and Nichols said the hospital wouldn’t have survived without support from the community, and local, state and federal leaders.
“Without the city taking it over, it wouldn’t have made it another two weeks, there was just no way. The bank went out on a limb a number of times to find funding so that they could meet the payroll, pay the vendors and keep it open,” he said. “It was a miracle that this place survived with everything that it faced. You all paid your preachers exactly what you should have because it was a lot of prayer that kept this place open when it shouldn’t have.
“The staff that was here had already gone through a period where they weren’t being paid and there wasn’t any certainty that they were going to. But they were committed and devoted and they took on roles they had never done before and learned on the fly and that kept the doors open. We were in survival mode.”
Being in survival mode meant many services the hospital provided had to be shut down and the staff had to be reduced in 2019 and the into the first part of 2020. It survived on the basics — a very small ER, a lab that did just the basics, a basic radiology department and very few in-patients.
But Nichols laid out a plan for PCHC to gradually begin adding services. The hospital now has a four-bed ICU with plans to expand it to six beds in the near future. There are 18 beds on the in-patient floor with a new telemetry system. The Geri-Psych unit was brought back in June, but is currently suspended due to COVID-19. Physical Therapy services have returned along with ultrasound and the Rural Health Clinic.
“The clinic has been certified and we’ve moved it from down in Total Care building to here. It’s on the third floor of the hospital so patients can have that convenience if they need lab work or radiology or something else we can do while they’re here on campus,” Nichols said. “All of those things have been brought back already.”
After dropping to a low of 54 employees in November of 2019, the hospital currently has 137 employees. Nichols said he anticipates that number to grow to between 180 and 200 over the next year to year and a half as more services are brought back on line.
In February mammograms will be available at the hospital.
“It’s a necessary service if you’re going to do female health. We had a good program here and an excellent machine,” Nichols said. “Now, it had been allowed to sit and it broke down so we actually had to replace two screens so you could look at them correctly. We are in the process of being re-certified by the ACR. We’ll start doing mammograms in the next few weeks.”
The hospital has been working over the last year to bring an MRI back. Thanks to a 75% grant from the USDA, the hospital was able to purchase as $340,000 MRI machine. It was first scheduled to be installed in September, but delays due to COVID pushed that back a few times. Nichols said the machine will be installed on Feb. 15.
“We now have a firm date of February 15 for that to be installed so within two weeks we should be doing MRIs on site,” he said. “We have two technicians that can do it and we have another two that will be trained to do it so we will have the availability of 24/7 MRIs. That’s a big thing for this area.”
New lab equipment has been purchased that give the hospital the ability to do testing on site that previously had to be sent out. In addition, PCHC became one of the first hospitals in the country to get a new piece of equipment that allows them to test for Sepsis.
Also the hospital has contracted with Concord Medical Group to manage the Emergency Department.
“They will start in April and they will bring in a stable of doctors as well as a whole program that has peer review on every patient that’s seen whether they are admitted, transferred or discharged to make sure they were treated appropriately,” Nichols said.
The hospital also recently added Dale Farrell as CFO. Farrell is a CPA who has previously served as the CFO of two hospitals with Nichols. He has also been the CFO of a physicians practice with 20 doctors and for a rural hospital system that owned ten hospitals.
“I grew up in a small city and graduated with 33 students in my class and started my career in a town of about 10,000 so I know what hospitals mean to a rural community,” Farrell said.
“Terry is one of the big reasons I came here. The other places we’ve worked together have either been owned or managed by a management group. What really excited me about this is that Terry and I can come in here and we can do what’s good for the community and what’s good for the hospital and not have to report to anyone else or worry about the management fee that’s going to be taken out of the community.”
Nichols said moving into success mode has also meant a change in philosophy. Now the only boss in the facility is the patient and everything is centered around this question: What does that patient need?
“We’re never going to do everything here. We’re never going to get back to the level this place was 25 or 30 years ago, those days are gone,” Nichols said. “What we want to do is get back to being the hospital that people want to come to because we know their name. We know they’re somebody’s father, somebody’s mother, somebody’s brother or sister or child. We want them to know that when they come here they are going to be taken care of on a personal basis.”
Nichols has committed to staying on as the CEO for five to seven years and said PCHC has the best chance of being turned around as any hospital he’s been at because of the community.
“Any community that was willing to take on what you all did here and keep this place open deserves a hospital more than any place I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Any community like that, if you give them the services they’re going to come to you. To be a part of that is exciting.
“The staff deserves stability. I intend to be here for stability. I’m bringing on pieces of the puzzle like Dale for stability.”
He added one of his future goals is to get a new building built to house the hospital.
“This old building has been here for quite a while and it’s not going to make it many more years,” he said. “That’s exciting for the community for the staff and for the administration. I’ve done that twice and I want to do that one more time.”
