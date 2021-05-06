Miss Susie said, “So this is what the world looks like. My Mama told me about it when she glued me to this leaf. She said I better take a good look and get my fill of the scenery because I wouldn’t get another chance for 17 years.”
Sylvia, her neighbor, asked, “What are years?
“It’s some invention of humans. They keep track of them. They party all the time, every 365 days. Our family has been around for over a hundred million years. We don’t need to party all the time. Every 17 years is enough.”
Sylvia said, “I’m new at this. What do we do next, fly away? We all have wings.”
“We do have wings, but they are not for flying. When we get all the way out of our sleeping bags here and dry off a bit, then it’s over the edge for us. We all fall down. It’s like the game, Ring-around-the-rosy. See ya. Here I go.”
“Oh, it’s a long way down!”
Silvia said, “Ouch, you didn’t have to land on me.”
Susie said, “There’s nowhere else. This place is crawling with millions of our brothers and sisters. Start digging, unless you want some giant Robin to eat you.”
“But I just got here. I’d like to look around, explore, enjoy the sunshine.”
“Shut up and dig. You only have to go two inches, but be careful who you bunk next to, you’ll be neighbors for a spell.”
Little Miss Susie found a good place and settled in. It was nice. The safety felt comforting COVID would be gone when she woke up. If nuclear war happened up on top, if Kim, Putin, and Biden decided to push some buttons, she was already in her bomb shelter with enough supplies for 17 years. Of course, if some developer decided to build a Mall here and turned the dozers loose, that would be the end. She didn’t want to think bad thoughts. She would have lots of time later for thinking and would solve all the problems in the world.
She thought of all those crazy cicada cousins of hers who never got a break. They were the one and two year varieties. Every year they mated, lived through the summer dodging predators, getting fat, wondering if the highway department might spry them, and on and on, a life of worry and anxiety. It exhausted her just thinking about it. For her, a once in a lifetime party was coming up. Millions of nymphs in a shrieking mass of clicking cicadas, an orgy of mating. A blast like the world seldom sees. Golly, it will take 17 years to recover.
She said to Sylvia, “Be happy! We must be doing something right. They found a fossil of our great, great, great…….granddaddy in Scotland. It was 125 million years old. Humans have only been around for 10-20 thousand years. It’s nice to have good genes, isn’t it?”.
