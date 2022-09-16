Middlesboro Tee Ball/Little League hosted a women’s softball tournament earlier this month. One of the teams involved, “The Bomb Squad” changed their name to “The Candaces” for the tournament in honor of a former teammate Candace Lynn England, who committed suicide on Sept. 12, 2021. Candace’s parents Robert and Sonya England and son Steven Hoover were presented with team jerseys as well as the jersey she was going to wear in last year’s tournament. September is Suicide Prevention month and the name change was done to raise awareness of the issue in the area. Candace is pictured at left, her family is pictured above left, the Candaces are pictured above right and below with other teams who participated in the tournament: Short-Redmond Auto Group and the Vintage Hitters.

Recommended for you