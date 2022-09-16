Middlesboro Tee Ball/Little League hosted a women’s softball tournament earlier this month. One of the teams involved, “The Bomb Squad” changed their name to “The Candaces” for the tournament in honor of a former teammate Candace Lynn England, who committed suicide on Sept. 12, 2021. Candace’s parents Robert and Sonya England and son Steven Hoover were presented with team jerseys as well as the jersey she was going to wear in last year’s tournament. September is Suicide Prevention month and the name change was done to raise awareness of the issue in the area. Candace is pictured at left, her family is pictured above left, the Candaces are pictured above right and below with other teams who participated in the tournament: Short-Redmond Auto Group and the Vintage Hitters.
featured
Suicide Prevention Month recognized at Women’s Softball Tournament
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Suicide Prevention Month recognized at Women’s Softball Tournament
- Ghost Riders
- Sausage Tortellini Soup
- At no cost, high school students can start earning college credit before graduating
- Pineville to crack down on speeders
- City receives clean 2021-22 audit report
- Fiscal Court keeps tax rate same as last year
- Community Trust Bank supports Bell County Project Graduation
Most Popular
Articles
- Southeast grad Tyler Watts creates bright spots in SE Ky
- ‘White Oak rocker’ man dies after accident on 25E
- Pineville School Board lowers tax rate for 2023
- Jackets pull away for 49-26 win over Garrard
- Bobcats beat Lincoln Co. 40-30
- Lions roll to 50-19 win over Paris
- Middlesboro Elks Lodge #119 supports Vets Serving Vets
- Lady Cats looking for 4th straight district title
- MHS recognizes Capt. James M. (Mike) Spradlin
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.