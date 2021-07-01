Summer is here and Main Street Pineville exexutive director Jacob Roan has several events planned for downtown Pineville.
While there won’t be any fireworks in town for the 4th of July, Brian O’Brien is hosting the traditional street dance on the square Sunday evening.
Wet n Wild Wednesdays start on July 7.
There will be two large water slides and long slip-n-slide set up downtown with other activities.
Movies on the Square returns in July with The Sandlot set for July 8 and The Wizard of Ox set for July 29.
On July 15 there will be a concert on the square and the annual KidsFest returns on Saturday, July 31.
This year’s fireworks display has been moved back to Labor Day Weekend when there will be a street dance, vendors, inflatables and more on the Square.
Roan says to stay tuned to the the Main Street Pineville Facebook page for more information on these events and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.