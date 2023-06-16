Summer means grilling season, which is one of my favorite times of the year. Burgers, chicken, kabobs, steaks—what more could you want. I had an idea about taking these American classics and putting an Italian twist on it. You could season your chicken with Italian dressing or make pizza burgers which are delicious. Either way, you need a delicious Italian side for this twist. I have the perfect recipe for you.
Sundried Tomato Pasta Salad
Ingredients: 1 Boursin cheese cube, ½ package of orzo pasta, 1 jar of sundried tomatoes, Chicken stock, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella.
Instructions: Place Boursin cheese in the center of a 9X13 baking dish. Pour pasta around the cheese. Place a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic on top of the cheese. Pour a jar of sundried tomatoes, including the oil, over the pasta Sprinkle salt, pepper and Italian season over the noodles. Cover the pasta and tomatoes with chicken stock.
Place oven on 400 degrees and back for 20-25 minutes, stirring the noodles half way.
Remove from oven and stir in the cheese to the cooked pasta. Add baby spinach and shreeded mozzerella while it is hot. You can bake it for 2-5 more minutes to wilt the spinach.
Remove from oven and allow to cool in the fridge. If it dries out some, add some olive oil before serving.
