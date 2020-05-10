Get ready for the 8th annual KY Gives Day on May 12, 2020.
The 24-hour online fundraising event brings charities and Kentuckians together for a powerful day of giving that helps support organizations that impact your community. This fundraising event gives the donor an easy way to support their favorite groups.
Because the current COVID 19 pandemic has caused most fundraising events to be cancelled this spring, and with the uncertainty of planned future events, Friends of the Shelter has seen a reduction in funds that those events would have provided and fears even more reductions in the near future. Everyone has been affected by this pandemic and while many people are struggling to meet basic needs, Friends of the Shelter asks for those who can be a part of this giving day to join with other Kentuckians to raise funds to help pets in our community.
Donations mean programs like spay/neuter surgery assistance, shelter pet vaccinations, humane education, and pet food assistance for low income people will continue.
Its easy to donate on May 12, 2020 from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM by going to www.kygives.org. Search for Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter and click on our name.
Your donation makes a difference in pet lives.
