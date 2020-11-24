GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.
GivingTuesday will kick off the giving season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world.Friends of the Shelter is asking our community to be a part of GivingTuesday by donating to help support its Shelter Pet Vaccine Program.
When pets come in to the Bell County Shelter they are often stray with no available vaccination record, or are pets that haven’t had any vaccinations.
Friends of the Shelter strives to vaccinate every adoptable animal that comes into the Shelter in order to reduce the incidences of disease in the Shelter and the community when the animals are adopted or transferred to Rescue Groups, at a cost of about $800.00 per month. With the onset of COVID 19 restrictions Friends of the Shelter had to cancel almost all of its fundraisers for the year. Donating as little as $5.00 can vaccinate a kitten or puppy against parvo and distemper.
Please help Friends of the Shelter fund this lifesaving vaccination program by sending donations to Friends of the Shelter at P. O. Box 2534 Middlesboro, KY 40965 or by donating by PayPal on our website at www.shelter-friends.org.
Look for Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.