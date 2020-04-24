It is with heavy hearts that the Middlesboro Independent School District, in compliance with the recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear, will suspend in person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The school year for students will end May 8, continuing NTI through this date. Faculty and staff will work through May 15.
To collect student work, buses will run regular routes on April 27, May 4, and May 8. Buses will depart for their regular afternoon routes at 2:30 p.m. Students should be at their bus stops in order to turn in NTI packets. There will also be NTI collection bins available at each school Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m.- noon.
In addition to canceling in person classes, Governor Beshear and Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown have also announced there can be no in person graduation or prom. Middlesboro High School principal Bobby Bennett, members of the Middlesboro Board of Education, and I are working on plans to honor the Class of 2020. Those plans will be announced when finalized and will adhere to state directives. We appreciate your patience as we determine the best course of action. Our hearts are with our students who are missing out on so many end of year activities. Celebrating our seniors is of the upmost importance to all of Jacket nation.
Our lunch program will continue through May 15 and our regular summer feeding program will begin May 18. I sincerely appreciate the hard work of our food service staff during these unprecedented times. They have selflessly labored to provide meals for our students. Please thank them when you see them.
I wish our Jacket faculty, staff, students, and families the best and hope we can return to a regular schedule in August.
Sincerely,
Waylon Allen
Superintendent, MIS
