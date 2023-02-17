In the 1950s we had the Cold War. The threat of nuclear war became very present. In response, the fantasy world of shelters and suvivalists grew up. I say “fantasy” because in nuclear war, shelters are worthless. Even if you could build one that was safe, it would have to be stocked with survivalist supplies enough for ten thousand years – the time it takes radiation to de-toxify.
Now, some plan to go to the moon and/or Mars. If you want a seat on one of these spaceships, call Elon Musk. Of course, you would have to be in the same enclosed space with him for the rest of your life.
Real survivalists do exist. They are the people who are working to have nuclear nations stop building bombs and to dismantle the nukes they already have. Don’t the words “life” and “peace” have a nice ring to them?
We do know tales of another kind of survivalist – those who get into impossible situations and still get out. I have been reading “The Journals of Christopher Columbus”. He is not seen in a favorable light these days, but he managed to survive an extremely challenging shipwreck.
He made his first voyage in 1492 and his fourth one in 1504. When he came to any island in the Caribbean, he would land, plant a flag in the ground and say, “This belongs to Queen Isabella of Spain” and “Where’s the gold?” The natives would answer, “To the West”. Columbus believed the land was India and not far over the horizon. He kept going west in two leaky boats and never made it to the magic golden land. He turned back to the nearest Spanish colony in Santo Domingo, 700 miles away, before his boats would sink, but was too late. He had to land in Jamaica. That island had no gold, so there was no Spanish colony, only hostile natives. Stories of Spanish cruelty had spread quickly through all the islands, so the natives wanted nothing to do with those bearded savages.
They pulled the two boats up onto the beach out of high tide and fortified them. After living on the boats on the beach for a year, a diet of fish and coconuts, mutiny and malaria, Columbus sent for help. The six men in each dugout canoe had to paddle across 300 miles of open water to the nearest Colony. Large dugout canoes are used in the Caribbean still today. My daughter-in-law, Jaclyn, is from La Ceiba in Honduras. That city is on the east coast. Some of her family live on small islands out in the ocean. When we were down there, we went out to visit the islands. We went in traditional large dugout canoes, only we did not paddle. A one cylinder diesel outboard motor propelled the canoes.. The chug, chug, of that one lung engine reverberated across the water.
Back to Columbus: We left him and his crew living in their boats on dry land for over a year. He finally sent for help. END OF PART I. Will our survivalists make it?
