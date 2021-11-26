In 1620, the Mayflower floated into the harbor and the weary Pilgrims stepped out onto Plymouth Rock. That was the picture in my 5th grade history book. Just as some artist imagined that event, people have been creating traditions of those first days ever since. Years ago, my children were given a book: “The First Thanksgiving”. Squanto, the Indian boy (They were still “Indians” in those days.) saved the dumb Pilgrims. He taught them how to cook, farm, and hunt. All they knew was to go to Daily Prayers and God would provide.
We can find many other mixes of fact and fiction. A common one puts 2021 back in 1629. It says that Squanto taught the white men how to play football. They used the Shotgun formation. On one of the pass plays, the ball hit and killed a turkey flying overhead. They stopped at halftime to roast the turkey. The two brown legs sticking up in the air of the bird inspired them to create a new way to score: the field goal. (Since this is fiction, Dear Reader, you can make up the winner and the score.)
Even so, a common thread runs through most of the stories: There were empty places at their tables. Many had died. They celebrated having at least enough to eat. They thanked God for survival.
Now, in 2021, we should have little trouble connecting with the first part. In Bell County, one hundred empty chairs are at our tables. In our larger community, Kentucky, we have over 10,000 empty places from COVID. If our community includes all peoples in the world, the empty places run into the millions and no end in sight. The COVID War has not ended. Pray and work for an end to the misery. How to do that? Be thankful for vaccines. Don’t be and empty place at your family’s table.
On the other hand, most of us cannot connect with the Pilgrim’s starvation experience. In churches, the most common prayer is “for the bounty of the earth”, for abundance, for tables groaning under a turkey and all the trimmings. A common table decoration has a funnel-like basket (a cornucopia) spilling fruits, nuts, and vegetables all over the middle of the table in an unending supply. Thanksgiving used to be a Harvest Festival. Farm families gave thanks to God for the harvest – corn in the crib, hay in the barn, potatoes in the cellar, food put up for the winter. Now, if you live on the fourth floor in an apartment, or in a row house in town, “harvest” means nothing. We have the same food all year round at the Drive-thru. Land means lawn, not food.
Do we than God or Tyson or KFC for our chicken? Should we thank the pilot of the cargo jet that brings us grapes from Chile or the workers who put them in boxes? Our world wallow in complexity. Expressions of gratitude remind us of our dependency on others for survival, just like the Pilgrims.
