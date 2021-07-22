Susan Elaine North, 65 of Arjay, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Pineville Community Health Center. She was born in Pineville on August 7, 1955, a daughter of the late Edward Samuel “Buster” and Geneva Maiden Brimm. Susan had been a loving mother and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joann Heck and Lucy Gent; and brother, Dee Brimm.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Eddie North, Sr.; sons, Eddie North, Jr. and wife, Marissa of Flatlick, Ricky Dewayne North and wife, Brandy of London, and Michael Douglas Lovely of Kokoma, Indiana; daughter, Patty Sue Gregory of Corbin; many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Billy Brimm and Sammy Brimm; sisters, Donna Morrison and Hazel Abbott; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday at the Red Hill Cemetery in Arjay with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the North Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
