Susan Marie Wombles, 59 of Pineville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, April 7, 2020 at Pineville Community Health Care. She was born on March 28, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois and was a daughter of the late James and Mary Katherine Miller Wombles. Susan was a believer in the Catholic Faith and had been a teacher at Children’s Garden Montessori School in Illinois.
She is survived by her son, Cody Wombles and wife, Destiny; brothers and sisters, Karen (Ulis Lingar) Wombles, Ronald (Amy) Wombles, Kathy (Sohail) Mirza, Donald Wombles and Jenny (Patrick Helton) Bartarian; nieces and nephews, Travis (Amanda Hider) Holman, Sarah (Joseph) Holt, Julia Wombles, Justin Bretz, Kyle Holman, Bubba Wombles, Jordan Wombles, Ulis Lingar, Brandy (Corey) Williamson, Mike Wombles, and Misty Wombles; great-nieces and nephews, Arrie, Mia, Braelyn, Ryan, Dillon, Bristol, Brylee, Addie, Carson, Aaron, Bryan, Anthony, Faith, Hope, and Makenzie; best friend, Kathy Graham and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Private cremation services were held at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center located in Pineville. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Wombles Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
