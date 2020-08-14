I love to use this column to shed some positivity into people’s lives every week, but I have to be honest with you all—I have been so uninspired here lately, especially when it comes to food. I love to cook, but the pandemic has been in burnout mode.
I was in desperate need of ingenuity when I was watching a new show with Jake and got just that. I don’t know if you have seen Zac Efron’s new show on Netflix, but if not you should take the time to watch it. It is extremely informative and inspirational. It’s one of those things that makes you strive to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, and spiritually.
After Jake and I watched a few episodes he decided that we need to strive to eat very nutrient dense meals. And every woman knows when your man is willing to try something different with his diet, you jump on the band wagon because that doesn’t happen often. I whipped up a meal that night that might not seem like it all goes together, but it is extremely filling, healthy, and easy.
Sweet Potato Kale Bowl
Ingredients: 2 sweet potatoes, 1 small container of mushrooms, 1 sweet onion, 1 cup brown rice, 2 cups of chopped kale, 1 boiled egg, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of cumin, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon coconut oil, salt, pepper and red chili flakes to taste.
Instructions: You will essentially be cooking several separate itmes at one time with this dish, so make sure you are ready to multitask. The good thing is if you make enough you’ll have plenty of leftovers!
Begin by getting a pot with 2 cups of salted water boiling with 1 cup of brown rice. Cook according to you package instructions while you prepare the other ingredients.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease pan however you prefer, chop sweet potatoes and place on pan with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside.
While those things are cooking, thinly slice and onion. Place onion and minced garlic into a skillet over medium high heat with coconut oil. Sauté for 3 minutes. Then add mushrooms and Worcestershire sauce and sauté for another 10 minutes. Add the Kale and cook for a remaining 3-4 minutes until the kale wilts.
While all these items are cooking, boil you eggs and set them aside to cool until ready to use.
When all items are finished, assemble them in a bowl. Top with a sliced boiled egg, salt, pepper and red chili flakes to taste and enjoy a very healthy meal!
