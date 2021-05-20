I feel like most of the time I am sharing recipes that are ideal for the whole family, but sometimes, you just need a date night at home. The whole process of cooking can be an experience for you and your significant other: play some music and have some appetizers while you dance around the kitchen together relaxing and enjoying each other’s company.
This recipe is easy and fun for two. If you don’t like salmon you could trade it for any meat of your choice because the marinade would make anything taste wonderful, but trust me, if I can get my man to like salmon, then so can you with this dish.
Sweet Soy Salmon
Ingredients: 2 Salmon filets skin off, ½ cup of soy sauce, 2 tbsp honey, 1 lime, 2 tbsp Dijon mustard, 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon pepper, 1 head of broccoli, 1 cup jasmine rice, ¼ cup butter.
Instructions: Begin with preparing the jasmine rice according to the package instructions. Zest the lime and set aside. Wash and chop your broccoli into florets. Steam broccoli until tender and bright green.
Next mix the soy sauce, honey, mustard, rice wine vinegar and chopped garlic in a measuring cup. Salt and pepper the salmon and place flesh side down in a skillet on medium high heat to lightly brown for about 3 minutes. Flip the salmon flesh side up once browned.
Next pour the sauce over the salmon. Cook the salmon and additional 4 minutes and occasionally baste with the sauce. Squeeze half a lime into the sauce once hot. Remove the salmon from the skillet and cut the skillet to low to allow sauce the thicken up.
When the rice is cooked, add a pad of butter, the other half of the lime juice and the lime zest and mix thoroughly.
Scoop rice down on the plate, add salmon on top of rice, surround the rice and salmon with the broccoli and drizzle the remaining sauce over top. Enjoy!
