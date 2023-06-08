Jeff Sziksai was introduced last Thursday as Bell County High School’s new baseball coach.
Sziksai has 21 years of collegiate coaching experience with 17 of those as a head coach. He has 451 career wins and coached 28 players that have gone on to play professional baseball. He was drafted himself by the New York Yankees in 1998.
He coached the Pineville baseball team to an 8-11 record last season.
Interim Principal Angela Allen and Athletic Director Rodney Slusher hosted the press conference in the school’s auditorium. Sziksai was joined by members of his family with many of the Bobcat baseball players in attendance.
“We are so excited to have an excellent addition to our Bell County High School coaching staff,” Allen said.
“He was named Coach of the Year four times at the collegiate level and we are very excited that Coach Sziksai has made the choice to come and be a part of our program and lead us in a good direction,” Slusher said in introducing the new coach.
Slusher started off by thanking Clay Carroll and his coaching staff for their time leading the program. Carroll will be staying on as an assistant to Sziksai.
“They’ve worked hard for three years and we are very appreciative of the dedication and time they put into this program,” he said.
Sziksai echoed those sentiments.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them. Clay’s a good friend,” he said.
Sziksai thanked God and his family for their support during his coaching career and also expressed his thanks to superintendent Tom Gambrel and the Bell County School Board for giving him this opportunity.
He said his expectations for the program were simple.
“It really doesn’t have anything to do with baseball skill. The foundation of the program has got to be who you are as a person first,” Sziksai said. “We want to be a people-first organization. That’s what I’m most concerned with is developing you guys as human beings.
“Any successful team that I’ve been a part of, any successful organization that I’ve studied have the same thing in common and that is good people. Being a good human is the number one thing for me. Learning how to work hard and overcoming adversity because our game has a lot of that in it. There’s a lot of failure and bouncing back is the most important quality that you can have in baseball and in life.”
He said he never sets a goal for winning a certain number of games in a season, his goal is alway for the team to reach its potential and for each indivudual to be the best they can be.
“The wins and losses will take care of themself when you focus on becoming the best people and being the best we can become,” Sziksai said.
“I’m extremely grateful to be here with my family and looking forward to getting started and what the future holds.”
