On Tuesday, July 13, 2023, Claiborne County Lt./Detective Jason Henegar charged 54-year-old Brian Keith Taylor of New Tazewell, with sex offenses regarding human trafficking.
According to the complaint warrant, the sheriff’s department was conducting a human trafficking operation at a home in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. The operation focused on “individuals purchasing commercial sex and individuals that engaged in the trafficking of others for commercial sex.”
During the course of the operation, Taylor traveled to the home and met with an undercover agent posing as a sixteen-year-old juvenile engaging in the sale of commercial sex. Detective Henegar goes on to state that Taylor agreed to pay $200 to the undercover agent for specified sex acts. The warrant states that audio and video collected on scene substantiates the allegations against Taylor.
Brian Taylor was arrested and lodged in the Claiborne County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond charged with solicitation of a minor and trafficking for a commercial sex act.
