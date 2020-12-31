Terry D. Cox, 72, of Pineville, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Balkan, KY on July 23, 1948 a son of the late Vanus and Gracie (Johnson) Cox. He was a member of Salem #1 Baptist Church. Terry had served his country in the US Army. He had worked at Gatliff Coal for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Billy Ray Cox, Dorothy Mae Peace, and Charles Eddie Cox.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Diane Swanner Cox; daughters and their husbands, Sara and Scott Collett, Robin and Chris Porter and Jamie and Justin Mays; grandchildren, Ryan Collett and fiance, Katee Loftis, Peyton Collett and wife, Katie, Ty Mays and Alex Mays; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Barbara and Harry Lee, Paul “Peewee” and Reba Cox, Wanda Faye and Harold Bray, Sandra Kaye and Danny Miller and Jeffrey Vanus and Susan Cox and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Private Graveside services were held. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Cox Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
