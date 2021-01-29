Terry Lee Saye, of Harrogate, TN, born Feb. 13, 1947 went to be with The Lord on Jan. 22, 2021. He was the son of Walter Lee and Sara Saye of Statham, GA. Terry spent his childhood in Jacksonville, FL while his father served in the U.S. Navy. After his father retired they settled in Statham, GA. Terry graduated from Winder - Barrow High School and soon after began his career with NCR Corporation in 1966 where he remained until his retirement in 2013.
Terry was an avid University of Georgia fan, reader, gun collector, political enthusiast and enjoyed doing puzzles. He was a member of Pump Springs Baptist church where he was a part of The Real Life Sunday School class and R.E.D Team.
Terry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rita; daughters Denise (Doug) Cole, Statham, GA; Cindi (Adam) Robertson, Speedwell, TN; grandchildren Ashton (Cameron) Himes, Winder, GA; Amber Cole (Logan Colburn), Winder, GA; Olivia and Noah Robertson, Speedwell, TN; and expectant arrival of his first great-grandchild, Baby Himes, July 2021; sister Linda Saye (Cheryl Tedford), Tucker, GA.
The family will hold a private ceremony in Terry’s hometown of Statham, GA, on his 74th birthday, February 13th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pump Springs Baptist Church PO Box 2 Harrogate, TN 37752.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
