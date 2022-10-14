Letter to the Editor:
I want to thank the members of the Pineville City Schools Hall of Fame Committee for their dedication and hard work providing an excellent celebration this weekend. Attending Pineville City Schools provided me an educational foundation, which prepared me to pursue many goals in my life. Growing up in Pineville grounded me with a deep appreciation for faith, family, friends, service to others, loyalty and tradition. The members of the HOF Committee exhibit all of these values in their commitment to preserve the history and celebrate those who have had an affiliation with Pineville Schools. The HOF weekend activities were only possible because of the hard work of those on the committee and the cooperation of the current leadership of the Pineville City Schools. They provided an outstanding, excellent experience for all involved. Pineville is truly the Gem City of the Cumberlands, and the real “Gems” are the people. 1 am grateful to have had the opportunity to participate and want to thank the following members of the HOF committee: Steve Cawood, David Combs, Tommie P. Goodin, Tammy E. Jones, Ralph Johnson, Elizabeth R. Madon, Tom Mills, Robert Roan, Dustin Sams, Sue H. Warren, Ed Wilson Tuck Woolum, Supt. Russell Thompson, and Fred Bishop.
Respectfully,
Darlys Rowland Warren
