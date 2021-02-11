February 10th marks the one-year anniversary for the Anxious Hippy on Walnut Street in downtown Pineville.
The store sells a wide variety of CBD products as well as crystals, incense, jewelry, clothing and accessories and is celebrating its anniversary by offering 10% off through Saturday.
Owner Heather Caldwell said she is proud of her store doing well during what has been a challenging year for small businesses across the country.
“Making it through the first year is always a huge thing for a small business starting out, not to mention starting right around the same time as a pandemic. We’ve seen a lot of small businesses go out over this last year and that’s always a tragedy because you always want to see local businesses succeed,” she said.
“Still being here one year later — and thriving and growing and evolving — is such a wonderful feeling. I really wanted this store to create a community to those people who felt there was no community for them. I wanted this to be a place where, holistically, you could improve yourself and it’s became that and so much more. I’m so proud of it.”
The Anxious Hippy has been able to expand the products they offer as well as their selection of CBD items.
“The store has grown so much. We’ve added a lot of different products. We’ve expanded our CBD selection, making sure we have products that are affordable and that work,” Caldwell said. “We’re not going to have low-quality products here, these are some of the highest quality products you’ll find and at wonderful prices. We’ve also expanded our selection of other products from crystals, to jewelry, apparel, the store is just booming with something for everyone.”
To learn more about The Anxious Hippy visit their Facebook page or their website: www.theanxioushippy.com. You can also call 606-337-8922 or stop by to visit the store, which is located right across from the Total Care entrance on Walnut Street
