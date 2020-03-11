The Anxious Hippy opened on Walnut Street next to Howard Law Firm on February 10th.
The store carries a wide variety of natural and organic products including CBD oils and vapes, crystals, herbs, accessories and one of a kind gifts.
Owner Heather Caldwell said she first discovered CBD while looking for ways to overcome post-partum depression and anxiety.
“For me that was something I worked really hard to overcome and looked in a lot of different directions to find something that could help me,” she said.
“I knew I needed something to help me but I wanted it to be safe for me and my daughter because I wanted to breast feed. Through research I found CBD.”
Caldwell said CBD works to balance the body naturally and is not addictive or habit-forming.
“It seemed like the best option so I tried it and I noticed a big difference in me,” she said. “Nothing is a cure-all, not one thing is going to fix any problem. I’m not here to cure or heal, but I know it helped me and I want to be able to help others with it.”
She added that speaking openly about mental health and about the use of CBD is important because she wants to let anyone who may be going through something similar know that they’re not alone and that there are things that can help.
The Anxious Hippy offers much more than just CBD products. They have a wide variety of organic oils and lotions that Caldwell developed herself along with jewelry, crystals, vape products, incense and smudges, local honey and gifts.
“I’m really proud of this store because it’s not just CBD, it’s not just one thing. We really have something for everyone,” she said. “If there’s something very interesting that you haven’t been able to find locally, there’s a very good chance that we’ve got it.”
The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Caldwell said several classes are also offered including yoga on Monday’s at 5 p.m.
“We’re adding more classes about domestic violence awareness, classes for people about healing and just to meet other people to have that bond. We’ll also be doing classes kind of like painting with a twist where you can come and have a glass of wine and paint a new picture,” she said.
To learn more about The Anxious Hippy, find them on Facebook @The Anxious Hippy Store, on Instagram @The Anxious Hippy, drop by or call 606-273-1320.
